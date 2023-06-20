Speed safety camera set up in East Lyme I-95 work zone

Drivers who repeatedly speed through the construction zone on Interstate 95 in East Lyme could end up getting a citation in the mail. The state's "Know the Zone: Speed Safety Camera Program" is now in southeastern Connecticut.

"We are hearing from the contractors out there that speed is a concern for the workers who are on the side of the road," said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

While the speed camera was just recently moved to East Lyme, the state launched the speed safety camera pilot program in April. The cameras, attached to SUVs, are set up in various work zones across the state. The public can monitor where the cameras are located.

If a driver travels more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, the camera will snap a picture of the license plate. Connecticut State Police will review the information, and the vehicle owner will then receive a warning in the mail.

If a driver is caught speeding through a work zone for a second time, they will receive a $75 citation and a $150 citation for the third and all subsequent violations.

The state has not issued any citations yet, only warnings, according to the DOT. They hope the warnings will serve as wake-up calls to drivers.

"If this is a program that results in zero monetary citations, zero dollars raised, then that is a win. That means people were getting the message and they were slowing down in our work zones," said Morgan. "This campaign is about changing driver behavior. It is not about trying to give someone a speeding violation.”

The major infrastructure project in East Lyme is happening near exit 74 on I-95. The DOT moved one of the SUVs to the area about two weeks ago. They expect the camera to be there for at least two more weeks.

“I think it’s a great idea," said David Jacobs, who drives the stretch of highway almost daily. "I think anything in the way of enforcement of speeding in a congested area like this is terrific."

Other drivers said they have already started to hit the brakes and think twice.

"Oh, I got a lot slower," said Elizabeth Dunn, of East Lyme.