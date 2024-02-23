Man drove 130 mph right before Coventry crash that left 2 seriously injured: police

A man accused of driving well over the speed limit before a serious injury crash in Coventry has been arrested, police said.

Four people were injured, including two seriously, after the rollover crash on Route 44, also known as Boston Turnpike.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023. Officers were called to the area after getting a report of a single-car crash.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the road and rolled over.

Coventry police said the driver was going 130 miles per hour in a posted 45 mph zone just before the crash. He was also driving under the influence, according to authorities.

All three passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver faces charges including two counts of assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence and more. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Coventry police at (860) 742-7331.