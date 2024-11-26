Thanksgiving

What to know about sports betting, sales of alcohol, cannabis on Thanksgiving Day in CT

Thanksgiving is almost here and the state Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division is reminding residents that package stores will be closed for the holiday and grocery stores cannot sell beer on Thanksgiving Day.

Manufacturers, such as breweries, are not allowed to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption and drinks to go from restaurants are prohibited on Thanksgiving Day.

“If you want to enjoy alcohol on Thanksgiving Day, be sure to plan ahead, and no matter how lively your family gathering may be, we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and thoughtfully,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “That means keeping track of how much you consume, setting limits on your gaming apps, and designating a safe driver.”

The department said hours for cannabis operators, sports betting retail locations and online gaming are not affected by the holiday.

Cannabis can be sold on Thanksgiving Day at any licensed cannabis establishment, but the Liquor Control Division said consumers who plan to buy it should check the retailers’ holiday hours.

The Department of Consumer Protection warns that local zoning rules might have stricter limits for on-premise alcohol sales as well as cannabis sales.

Anyone with concerns or complaints about a liquor permittee in the State of Connecticut is encouraged to contact DCP’s Liquor Control Division via email at dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or at (860) 713-6210.

