St. Patrick's Day Revelers in Connecticut Reflect on 3 Years Since COVID-19 Shutdown

People across Connecticut celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at bars and restaurants, but today also marks three years since businesses across the state just as the holiday was kicking in.

Amid a sea of green, guests were enjoying pints at Vaughan’s Irish Pub in Hartford.

“Great place to spend St, Patrick’s Day. Couldn’t be better,” Jack Lutz, who lives in Cromwell, said.

He enjoys celebrating the holiday there.

“It’s great to be back experiencing what we used to experience on a daily basis,” Lutz said.

Three years ago, the decorations had to be taken down with businesses ordered to shut down across Connecticut due to the pandemic. One guest at Elicit Brewing in Manchester remembers how difficult it was.

“COVID-19 really took its toll on everything, so we didn’t go out, we didn’t have friends over,” Gary Gellner, who lives in Glastonbury, said.

General manager Amanda Fromerth says Friday’s crowd is an optimistic sign.

“It’s a complete 180 from how it was, even from last year. People feel more comfortable coming out, much crazier,” she said.

St. Patrick’s Day coupled with UConn basketball brought a sense of things to come.

“Crowds like this always help and it’s just great to see people coming out and not having a problem coming. It’s really a good time,” she said.

A good time people say not celebrating in person, made them realize how special these moments are.

“I think we just cherish it more. You don’t know how much time you have left,” Savannah Popick, who lives in South Windsor, said.

A thought shared by Lutz.

“Hopefully this is a step in the right direction. Who knows what normal, but I like the way it is now,” he said.