State Agency Investigating Shooting of Bear in Newtown: Police

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating the shooting of a bear in Newtown, according to Newtown police.

The female bear was shot Thursday and left behind two cubs, police said.

According to police, DEEP is leaving the cubs in the area because it is their home range and their familiarity will increase their chances of survival.

Police are asking people to leave the bear cubs alone and not try to feed them. That will reduce their chance of survival and create a dangerous situation for both the bears and for people in the area, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call DEEP at (860) 424-3011.

