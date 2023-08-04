State asks customers for info about CT contractor accused of taking money for work not done

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is asking residents to come forward about a contractor from Watertown accused of taking deposits and never completing work.

Lorenzo Desantis, operating under the business Invigorate LLC, has been accused of taking deposits for roofing contracts, but never performing any of the work.

The DCP has received 14 complaints about Desantis, who was formerly registered as a home improvement contractor, but he license has since expired. Officials said Desantis' registration has been expired since November 2021.

He allegedly operated in the Watertown, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield and the surrounding Hartford area. The DCP is seeking more information about Desantis' activities as a part of their ongoing investigation.

"The public plays a vital role in helping to keep bad actors from doing business in our state. If you have information that could help in this investigation, please contact out agency immediately," said DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli.

Court records show that Desantis faces charges for failing to pay a refund exceeding $10,000. He was also sentenced to three years in prison earlier this year for carrying a pistol without a permit.

You can file a complaint or provide information by emailing dcp.investigations@ct.gov or calling 860-713-6180. Complaints can also be filed online here.

DCP said there are several steps you can take before hiring a business for any type of work on your home. This includes getting multiple quotes, checking references, verifying the contractor's credentials, signing a written contract and more.