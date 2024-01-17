stafford

State denies request to close Labor and Delivery Unit at Johnson Memorial Hospital

By Angela Fortuna

hospital generic2
Archivo

The state's Office of Health Strategy has denied Trinity Health's request to close the Johnson Memorial Hospital's Labor and Delivery Unit in Stafford.

The healthcare system asked for the change in 2022 due to staffing shortages. But the state says it failed to meet the burden of proof required by law.

Johnson Memorial Hospital, which is owned by Trinity Health New England, previously put what it said was a temporary pause on the labor and delivery services “in response to pandemic-related staffing challenges which resulted in staff turnover and difficulty in recruitment of new, qualified staff.”

In a statement, Trinity Health said they're disappointed that their application for a Certificate of Need was denied.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"This decision comes after Johnson officials fully participated in a lengthy and detailed information gathering process and a public hearing on the matter," a spokesperson said.

Senator Jeff Gordon (R-Woodstock) said the decision is good news.

"It is important to keep inpatient labor and delivery services, as well as maternal and women’s reproductive healthcare, local. As a doctor and state senator, this is an issue I have been fighting for," Gordon said.

Local

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Wetlands permit approved for new development on former West Hartford UConn campus

winter weather 2 hours ago

As temperatures drop, concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning rise

Trinity said they're now considering next steps, and they're committed to working with state officials to resolve the issue.

This article tagged under:

staffordHealth
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us