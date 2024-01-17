State denies request to close Labor and Delivery Unit at Johnson Memorial Hospital

The state's Office of Health Strategy has denied Trinity Health's request to close the Johnson Memorial Hospital's Labor and Delivery Unit in Stafford.

The healthcare system asked for the change in 2022 due to staffing shortages. But the state says it failed to meet the burden of proof required by law.

Johnson Memorial Hospital, which is owned by Trinity Health New England, previously put what it said was a temporary pause on the labor and delivery services “in response to pandemic-related staffing challenges which resulted in staff turnover and difficulty in recruitment of new, qualified staff.”

In a statement, Trinity Health said they're disappointed that their application for a Certificate of Need was denied.

"This decision comes after Johnson officials fully participated in a lengthy and detailed information gathering process and a public hearing on the matter," a spokesperson said.

Senator Jeff Gordon (R-Woodstock) said the decision is good news.

"It is important to keep inpatient labor and delivery services, as well as maternal and women’s reproductive healthcare, local. As a doctor and state senator, this is an issue I have been fighting for," Gordon said.

Trinity said they're now considering next steps, and they're committed to working with state officials to resolve the issue.