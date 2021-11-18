State Health Officials Warn of Marijuana With Fentanyl After Reports of Overdoses

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is working with law enforcement as they investigate reports of overdose patients who claimed to only have smoked marijuana, yet suffered overdose symptoms similar to those of an opioid overdose. In at least one of these cases, the cannabis in question tested positive for fentanyl.

In many of these cases the patients had to be revived with naloxone, DPH said.

There have been dozens of these cases reported across the state since July.

July 2021- 11 cases

August 2021 - nine cases

September 2021 - nine cases

October 1-26 2021 - 10 cases.

Several of these overdoses occurred in Plymouth, DPH said, and a sample tested found that the cannabis tested contained fentanyl.

"This is the first lab confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in United States," DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said.

Fentanyl is highly potent and one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in our state.

Public health officials are warning marijuana users to be aware of the dangers of fentanyl and recommends that anyone using illicit drugs know the signs of an opioid overdose and have naloxone on hand as a precaution.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911. DPH points out that Connecticut has a Good Samaritan Law that will offer some protection to callers in these circumstances.

What is fentanyl?

According to the CDC, pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain, and that it can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

It is prescribed by a doctor in the form of transdermal patches or lozenges, but it can also be misused and abused. Some people use fentanyl illegally by extracting the fentanyl from the patch and then injecting it.

Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA - with or without the user’s knowledge -to increase its euphoric effects, according to the CDC. Doctors warn that there is no safe level of drug use and there are severe risks with fentanyl, in particular.

Fentanyl affects everyone differently, based on their size, weight and health, whether that person has taken fentanyl before or if they are taking other drugs at the same time, according to the CDC. The strength of fentanyl varies as well. A dose that is too high can cause chest pain, slowed breathing, seizure, passing out, coma and death.

Officials with the National Institutes of Health report that illegally used fentanyl most often associated with recent overdoses is made in laboratories and is sold illegally as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids.