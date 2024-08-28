State leaders survey flood damage in several towns, promise to push for federal help

Business owners are trying to pick up the pieces more than a week after that historic flooding in Connecticut.

“We are trying to get the place cleaned up, so it looks good when people drive by. I don’t want for the next five years to have a big hole here, it looks terrible,” business owner Albert Turcott said.

Turcott is the owner of Olde Sawmill Mini Golf in Oxford. His business of 30 years was devastated during the storm. As Turcott works to repair the site, he is waiting for state or federal aid to kick in.

“Anything will help, anything,” Turcott added.

On Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal stopped by Turcott’s business to see the aftermath firsthand. Sen. Blumenthal and Sen. Chris Murphy also visited a house in Oxford that was washed away.

“What homeowners and as well as business owners need is the prospect of some help, as soon as possible,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

The two state leaders are putting out a call to home and business owners to submit pictures and a summary report to the Connecticut Dept. of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Once that is complete, the state's delegation can lobby for disaster relief funds to be approved.

“It is a lot easier for us to make the case to federal officials if we have seen it up close,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut).

State lawmakers are pushing for three programs to get the green light. An individual assistance program to help uninsured homeowners, a Small Business Administration program to provide business owners with low interest rate loans, and a public assistance program to reimburse towns for expenses.

“Obviously, as the weeks go by, towns are spending money, significant money to do clean up and restoration.” Murphy added.

You can submit pictures and a summary of damage here.

State leaders sat down Wednesday with farmers affected by last week's historic flooding to discuss options available for state and federal help.

Connecticut Farm Service Agency Executive Director Dr. Emily Cole said there are a wide range of disaster programs available to help impacted farmers.

“Even the type of crop will be a different type of program and because it is so specialized for every individual case,” Cole said.

Because it’s a case-by-case basis, Dr. Cole recommends crop owners visit here.

Farmers can put in their zip code and find the nearest service center.

“Staff in the local offices are wonderful and they will go out and work one-on-one with producers who need assistance, help meeting their goals in recovery or disaster assistance and see what we have in terms of programs that can support them right now,” Cole said.