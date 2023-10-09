State, local and religious leaders call for support for Israel, condemn violence

Well over 100 people gathered in West Hartford standing in solidarity with the people of Israel as they grapple with a terrorist attack on their country.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, as well as the Governor Ned Lamont and local town and religious leaders, joined in condemning the violence and promising support for the Israeli government.

“We need to understand that there is a threat right here in the United States of America. This has been a time of unprecedented antisemitic attacks. And it's potentially if we don't do the things we need to do at a moment when it could get worse,” Senator Chris Murphy said.

Jewish community leaders spoke about the devastating images coming out of Israel.

“This was an unprovoked attack specifically targeting civilians showing the true face of Hamas,” said David Wren, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

Wren thanked the community for coming out to show support for Israel and is promising support for the community as they wrestle with the continuing violence.

“There is power in our unity and in our solidarity, gathering here we give strength to each other and send a powerful message to the people of Israel,” Wren said.

But others have rallied in support of Palestinians, like in New Haven, arguing the violence over the weekend is a direct response to decades of oppression and violence by Israel.

“We know that people have the right to live freely, to enjoy basic human rights and if they don’t, they are going to try to defend those rights and that is what is happening here," said Board Chair for the Council on American Islamic Relations Connecticut Chapter Farhan Memon.

He said violence of any kind is wrong, including in this case. Their organization too condemns the violence by Hamas, but Memon adds, “The only way to stop this violence is to end the occupation that has killed hundreds of Palestinians every year.”

Connecticut academics, like distinguished lecturer at the University of New Haven Robert A. Sanders, said violence like this can only hurt any hope for peace.

“We should also understand that there are legitimate grievances that the Palestinians had but this is not the way to address them,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the conflict dates back to the end of World War II and has been a struggle point for multiple presidential administrations.

Sanders said a friend of his put it best saying, “This is rinse, wash and repeat in how we end up here again with a number of Palestinians attacking innocent Israelis."

Sanders said violence like what has been seen in Israel over the weekend will only discredit Palestinians repeated voiced grievances, adding an attack like this, “It’s not a wrench, it’s an anvil right now and a sledgehammer, that could be repaired, but that will take time again."