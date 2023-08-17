State police arrest man suspected of damaging couple's car during Tolland street takeover

State police have arrested a man who is accused of taking part in destroying a couple’s car while they were trying to get through an intersection during a street takeover in Tolland in May.

It happened on May 21.

State police said there had been a street takeover in Manchester and several people who were involved moved to Tolland.

The street takeover was at the intersection of Fieldstone Commons and Merrow Road and police said a couple was trying to drive through the crowd blocking the intersection when the group started kicking and jumping on their car, including jumping on the fabric top of the convertible as a passenger was inside, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The couple was able to drive off and contacted state police. Estimates to repair the car range from $16,500 to $20,000, according to the arrest warrant.

During the state police investigation, they found videos and identified Marc Mann, 21, of Bloomfield, as a suspect.

State police said video shows him kicking the trunk several times, then kicking the area of the driver’s side door when the woman got out of the car to apparently ask the group to stop.

Mann has been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, unauthorized damage to a motor vehicle, riot in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a riot in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The arrest warrant says Mann admitted to being at the Tolland street takeover and damaging the car but said he was not the person who initiated the crowd damaging the car.

Mann turned himself in to police after learning of the warrant and was released on a $5,000 bond, according to state police

He is due in court on Sept. 13.

State police previously said until the takeover in Tolland, bystanders had not been targeted.

They said the undercover team was unaware of the damage being done to the car at the time and that only after the takeover was over did the couple call 911.

Mann is suspected of being involved in a street takeover in West Hartford on May 14 as well, according to the arrest warrant.

State police, as well as police in several cities and towns, investigated several street takeovers in May and they said investigators determined that the group has been communicating on an app and in a group chat and the locations of the street takeovers would change when police responded.