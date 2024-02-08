State police arrest suspect in AirTag stalking case

State police are reminding residents to call authorities if they receive a notification about an unfamiliar tracking device.

Troopers arrested a man for attempting to track a Goshen woman with an Apple AirTag he had allegedly attached to her car.

North Canaan Troop B responded to a call on March 27, 2023 from a woman who said she had found an AirTag on her vehicle.

The woman told police that she had received notifications on her iPhone telling her there was an AirTag moving with her in February and March 2023. However, she initially figured the alert was triggered by her Apple AirPods.

After searching her vehicle, she found the AirTag on the driver's side front wheel rim and called police.

Troopers identified the owner of the AirTag as Anthony Margo. After several failed attempts to locate Margo, police arrested him on Feb. 7, 2024.

Margo was charged with electronic stalking and was released on a $10,000 bond.

A similar case was reported in Naugatuck last year. Police arrested a man after he allegedly tracked someone by putting an AirTag in their car.