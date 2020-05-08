Connecticut State Police

State Police, DOT Launch New Anti-Speeding Campaign

The Connecticut State Police and the state Department of Transportation are reemphasizing that they don't want you to speed on Connecticut's highways.

The number of drivers clocked going over 80 miles per hour was up 94% this April from the previous to years depite a 52% drop in traffic, according to Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas.

"With the wide open roadways, people are going faster," Mellekas said.

Local

Salem 13 mins ago

Crash Closes New London Road in Salem

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Big Y Announces Price Freeze for More Than 10,000 Items

Some days the increase in drivers going over 80 is triple or quadruple the normal levels, said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Crashes that are occurring now tend to involve more serious injuries and a higher death rate, said Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

They are introducing a new campaign on Friday. Highway signs around the state are displaying the message "Help Our Heroes - Please Don't Speed."

There are also two new public service announcements being released as part of the campaign.

State troopers may be wearing masks when they pull over

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State PoliceConnecticut Department of Transportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us