State Police, DOT Launch New Anti-Speeding Campaign

The Connecticut State Police and the state Department of Transportation are reemphasizing that they don't want you to speed on Connecticut's highways.

The number of drivers clocked going over 80 miles per hour was up 94% this April from the previous to years depite a 52% drop in traffic, according to Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas.

"With the wide open roadways, people are going faster," Mellekas said.

Some days the increase in drivers going over 80 is triple or quadruple the normal levels, said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Crashes that are occurring now tend to involve more serious injuries and a higher death rate, said Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

They are introducing a new campaign on Friday. Highway signs around the state are displaying the message "Help Our Heroes - Please Don't Speed."

There are also two new public service announcements being released as part of the campaign.

State troopers may be wearing masks when they pull over