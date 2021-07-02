4th of July

State Police Increasing Patrols During July 4th Weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's highways will be crowded this weekend as people head out for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

AAA expects more than 2.25 million New Englanders will hit the roads for the 4th of July. Many will be headed to Connecticut state parks and beaches, while others will be driving out of state to start their vacations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

State police say they have already seen an increase in traffic on Connecticut's roads ahead of the holiday weekend.

Local

Glastonbury 20 mins ago

Glastonbury Woman Shot at After Startling Two People in Her Driveway

PTSD 9 hours ago

Lamont Signs Law to Expand PTSD Coverage For Frontline Workers

They will have extra patrols throughout the weekend and are asking drivers to obey the rules of the road.

Troopers will be using a number of enforcement methods over the weekend, including laser units to catch speeders, marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as non-traditional police vehicles to patrol state highways, according to state police.

"On behalf of the Connecticut State Police, I ask everyone to be our partners in keeping roadways safe this weekend and throughout the summer,” said State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas. “Everyone – including Troopers – wants to make it safely to their destinations. So we ask all motor vehicle operators to follow state law to keep themselves, their passengers, and all first responders safe while on the roads.”

For those taking longer trips, AAA suggests bringing along a summer emergency road kit. The kit should include:

  • Fully charged cell phone and car charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Blanket
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
  • Jumper cables
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

This article tagged under:

4th of JulyState policeaaa
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us