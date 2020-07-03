State Police Issue 4th of July Weekend Traffic Enforcement Stats

Connecticut State Police have released statistics relating to 4th of July weekend traffic enforcement.

Police said that from the start of their enforcement period, July 1, through 7 a.m. today, they responded to 105 accidents, none of which were serious in nature.

There have been 2,290 calls for service with 77 motorist assists, they said.

There have been 14 arrests for driving under the influence and two of those arrests stemmed from car accidents.

Troopers issued 137 citations for speeding and five citations for seatbelts.

There were 299 hazardous moving violations issued, which includes unsafe lane change, following too closely and more.

Last year, there were 50 DUI arrests, 652 speeding tickets and 248 accidents (51 with injury), according to police. July 3 was the busiest day for 4th of July travel last weekend.