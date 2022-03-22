State Police Search From Air for 75-Year-Old Portland Woman With Dementia

State police are helping with the search for a 75-year-old Portland woman with dementia who has been missing since March 17.

The search for Rosemarie Dean has been going on since last week and state police said Tuesday that they are using the helicopter Trooper 1 to search for the missing woman from the air.

A Silver Alert for Dean was issued on March 17.

Dean, known as Aunt Ro to people in the community, is a new resident at Greystone Retirement Home and had only been there for about four hours before she wandered off, police said.

Portland police said Friday that there was a possible sighting of her during evening hours within the Meshomasic State Forest in Portland.

Fire officials, along with CT K9 search and rescue, joined the search for Dean.

Family members believe she might go to areas she has a childhood connection with.

Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley said she was seen on Sage Hollow Road near the sandpit.

Police said that Dean was spotted by members of the community on Main Street, Route 66 and in East Hampton. Officials searched those areas, along with other areas in town, and were unsuccessful in locating her.

Police Captain Ron Milardo said there's no exact area to search, but they're hoping with continued efforts that she'll be found soon.

Connecticut State Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green button-up shirt and camo pajama pants.

Dean is 5-feet-2 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police, and she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information as to Dean's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 860-347-6941.