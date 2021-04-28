State Regulators Expected to Issue Decision on Utility Company Response to Tropical Storm Isaias

State regulators have been investigating the utility companies and how they responded after Tropical Storm Isaias and a decision is expected today.

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes across the state last summer and power remained out for many for a week.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, which oversees regulation of Connecticut electric, gas, water, and cable companies, released a report last month that said Eversource didn’t meet acceptable standards while United Illuminating mostly did and they would consider fines and penalties for Eversource.

After the storm, the attorney general called for regulators to investigate Eversource and United Illuminating for their response to the storm.

“Consumers are justifiably outraged by the unacceptable response to this storm, and we are relying on PURA’s investigation for answers and accountability. After the 2011 storms, ratepayers invested millions of dollars in communications upgrades, tree trimming, and system resiliency to prevent exactly this kind of debacle. Why were Eversource and United Illuminating so woefully underprepared once again?” Attorney General William Tong said in a statement last year when he called for the investigation.

The focus of a series of hearings began with Eversource’s storm response in a cluster of Fairfield County towns, including, New Fairfield, Bethel, Ridgefield, Newtown, and New Canaan.

These towns said they were very hard hit. For instance, Bethel said its police department had to work off generator power for days.

The towns told the panel the biggest issue during Isaias was communication.

They explained how Eversource has a system set up where each town leader has a designated liaison they can exchange information with before, during, and after, a storm event.

The town leaders said the system worked well just a few years ago, but this time, the liaisons had a lot of trouble getting answers from their team at Eversource to provide the towns on outages and road blockages.

In response to PURA’s report last month, Eversource said it was reviewing the decision but stood by its storm response.

"We were well prepared for this storm even though the forecast changed drastically as the storm arrived - causing unprecedented damage in Connecticut. We know how difficult it was for customers to be without power, which is why we mobilized thousands of line and tree crews from across the country and Canada - the largest team ever assembled in Connecticut - to restore power and quickly as possible for our customers, all while following strict COVID-19 protocols," Eversource said in a statement.

"We also learned from this experience, and we continue to implement improvements to provide the best possible service for our customers," the statement continued.

Facing mounting criticism as customers remained without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias, Eversource defended its storm response on Monday.

UI said it would look for opportunities to improve as it reviewed the decision.

"We are confident that we met the core objectives set out in UI's Emergency Response Plan. However, we also recognize the difficulties that extended outages created for many of our customers," UI said in a statement.

PURA is scheduled to hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. and Chairman Marissa Gillett will hold a virtual news conference immediately after the meeting.