State Rep. Linda Orange Dies; State Flags Ordered to Half-Staff

The governor has ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of state Rep. Linda Orange, who died Wednesday after announcing she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

Orange, a Democrat serving Colchester, Lebanon, Windham and Mansfield, worked for the General Assembly as a legislative assistant from 1991 to 1995 and was elected to the state legislature in November 1996. Earlier this month she had announced plans to resign in February due to her health.

“Linda Orange truly loved serving the people of her district – it was her passion and she always kept her constituents at the forefront of all her efforts,” Governor Lamont said. “She had an undeniably witty sense of humor and a charming character that brightened even the gloomiest of days. In particular, she will be remembered as being one of the most ardent champions advocating on behalf of our state’s first responders. She did lasting good work for Connecticut, and she will be missed.”

The veteran legislator was described as dedicated to her constituents, with an engaging personality.

“Linda Orange was a relentless and tenacious fighter, she had a huge heart and a ready laugh. I prized her wisdom and admired her unstinting work ethic and integrity. Most important, I treasured her friendship. My heart is with her family whom she loved so dearly and her constituents whom she served so loyally," wrote U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) in a statement.

Tonight our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and constituents of State Rep. Linda Orange. She was a truly dedicated public servant and will be missed in her community and at the Capitol.#CTPolitics pic.twitter.com/7HmWMLte35 — CT GOP (@CTGOP) November 21, 2019

Flags should fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment, which has not yet been decided.