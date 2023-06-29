Man charged in assault of State Rep. Maryam Khan outside of Muslim gathering

Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared in court after allegedly attacking State Rep. Maryam Khan outside of a Muslim gathering Wednesday.

“It’s absolutely horrible what happened to her. Here is someone who is going to an Eid prayer with her friends and family,” CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon said.

Khan was attending an Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony at the XL Center in Hartford on Wednesday. According to court documents, Desmond approached Khan and said, “who wants to kiss me?”

Khan told investigators she tried walking away from Desmond, but he followed her inside the XL Center. Khan said she then exited the facility as an attempt to keep Desmond away from everyone inside the building.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to an incident report, Desmond walked up to Khan and placed his arm around her neck and tried to kiss her. Khan said to police she tried to create distance. That is when Desmond slapped her, and she fell to the ground.

“The most religious, holy of services for this to happen was shocking to me,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Bystanders who witnessed the assault restrained Desmond until police arrived. According to court officials, Desmond has a multi-state criminal record dating back 10 years out of Washington D.C. and New York.

The defense requested Desmond receive mental health resources, citing a history of struggling with a condition.

Desmond was held a $250,000 bond and is due back in court July 17.