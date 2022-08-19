State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families

More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of $257.87 per child to thousands of low-income households on behalf of 27,000 children.
The eligible households include those with children who received benefits through the Temporary Family Assistance program in May or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and had no countable income during that same month.
The benefits will be automatically sent to eligible households on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to the governor’s office.
Most payments will be delivered to the recipients’ electronic benefit transfer cards.
Those who currently receive SNAP or TFA benefits by direct deposit will have their benefits transferred to their bank accounts.
The Department of Social Services mailed letters to recipients.
The benefit, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, comes from a $7 million federal grant the Connecticut Department of Social Services received through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the governor’s office.
Lamont said the state is sending out the special benefit to coincide with the back-to-school shopping season and the start of Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week, which runs from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.
During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax.
What is tax-exempt during CT's tax-free week?
Several articles of clothing and types of footwear that are sold for less than $100 are tax-free. Here are several examples:
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (kitchen)
- Arm warmers
- Athletic socks
- Bandannas
- Baseball hats
- Bathing caps
- Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
- Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)
- Blouses
- Chef uniforms
- Children’s bibs
- Clerical vestments and religious clothing
- Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
- Dresses
- Earmuffs
- Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)
- Fashion boots
- Formal wear gowns
- Formal wear rentals
- Foul weather gear
- Garters
- Gloves
- Golf dresses and skirts
- Golf jackets
- Golf shirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits
- Handkerchiefs
- Hats, caps
- Jeans
- Jogging suits, sweat suits
- Leg warmers
- Leotards, tights
- Lingerie
- Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)
- Overclothes
- Overshoes, rubbers, boots
- Painter pants
- Ponchos
- Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear
- Rented uniforms
- Robes
- Sashes
- Scarves
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
- Ski sweaters, ski jackets
- Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks
- Square dancing clothes
- Swimsuits
- Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)
- Ties (men’s and women’s)
- Undergarments
- Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils
- Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for people with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).
- Work clothes
Clothing and footwear that's taxable, even if under $100, during tax-free week
- Athletic supporters
- Barrettes
- Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter
- Goggles
- Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical
- Hair nets
- Handbags and purses
- Headbands
- Ice skates
- Insoles, arch supports
- Jewelry
- Lobster bibs
- Martial arts attire
- Party costumes
- Potholders
- Protective aprons
- Riding pants
- Roller skates
- Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Wee
- Safety glasses
- Shin guards
- Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf
- Shower caps
- Ski pants
- Sports helmets
- Sports uniforms
- Umbrellas
- Waders
- Wallets
- Water ski vests
- Wet suits
The state has posted additional information online about what to know about discounts, coupons, rebates, rainchecks during tax-free week and more.