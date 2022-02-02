Connecticut State Police

State Trooper Involved in Car Crash on Route 9 in New Britain

NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut State Police trooper was involved in a car crash on Route 9 in New Britain Wednesday evening, police said.

State police said they responded to the southbound side of the highway for the crash in the area of exit 30.

One of the cars involved in the crash was reported to be a state police cruiser, according to authorities.

Minor injuries have been reported and at least one person has been transported to the hospital, officials said.

Police are asking anyone driving in the area to use caution. No additional information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State PoliceNew Britaincar crashroute 9state trooper
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us