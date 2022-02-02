State Trooper Involved in Car Crash on Route 9 in New Britain

A Connecticut State Police trooper was involved in a car crash on Route 9 in New Britain Wednesday evening, police said.

State police said they responded to the southbound side of the highway for the crash in the area of exit 30.

One of the cars involved in the crash was reported to be a state police cruiser, according to authorities.

Minor injuries have been reported and at least one person has been transported to the hospital, officials said.

Police are asking anyone driving in the area to use caution. No additional information was immediately available.