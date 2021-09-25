Killingly

State Trooper Involved in Killingly Car Crash

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A crash in Killingly involving a state police trooper is under investigation.

Troopers said a state police trooper and a Nissan Altima were involved in a crash near Route 12 and Wescott Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to investigators, a telephone pole was damaged in the crash.

Authorities said injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown. It's unclear if the trooper was injured.

Local

new haven 2 hours ago

3 People Taken Into Custody After Motorcycle Rally in New Haven

covid booster shots 4 hours ago

Eligible Conn. Residents Can Start Getting Pfizer Booster Shots

The scene remains active at this time. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

KillinglyConnecticut State Policetrooper crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us