State Trooper Involved in Killingly Car Crash

A crash in Killingly involving a state police trooper is under investigation.
Troopers said a state police trooper and a Nissan Altima were involved in a crash near Route 12 and Wescott Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
According to investigators, a telephone pole was damaged in the crash.
Authorities said injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown. It's unclear if the trooper was injured.
The scene remains active at this time. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.