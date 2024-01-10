State trooper involved in Torrington car crash. It's the third time this week

An investigation is underway after a state trooper was involved in a car crash in Torrington Wednesday night.

It's the third time this week that a state police trooper was hit - once in Middletown and the other time in Waterford. In both of those instances, the officers were taken to the hospital.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the accident on Torringford Street Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported and the crash is actively being investigated.

Authorities said the trooper was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.