State troopers rescue young bald eagle from I-84 in Middlebury

State troopers came to the rescue of a feathered friend in need on Friday morning.
State police said they received 911 calls from some "eagle-eyed" motorists who spotted a juvenile bald eagle on Interstate 84 in Middlebury.
Troopers and wildlife handlers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the area and took the eagle to a rehabilitation center, according to state police.
