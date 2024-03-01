Middlebury

State troopers rescue young bald eagle from I-84 in Middlebury

CT State Police

State troopers came to the rescue of a feathered friend in need on Friday morning.

State police said they received 911 calls from some "eagle-eyed" motorists who spotted a juvenile bald eagle on Interstate 84 in Middlebury.

Troopers and wildlife handlers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the area and took the eagle to a rehabilitation center, according to state police.

This article tagged under:

Middlebury
