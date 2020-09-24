State Works to Provide Emergency Food Assistance to Local Pantries

The state announced a new initiative Thursday aimed at helping provide emergency food resources to Connecticut's pantry as food insecurity continues at high levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food pantries in need of assistance can connect to resources "on food procurement and distribution, volunteer assistance, shipping and storage supports, and more," a press release from the governor's office stated.

The website will allow the state Department of Agriculture to help with distribution of food boxes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture from Monday, September 28 through Saturday, October 31.

Food pantries that are interested in participating would need to fill out an online form at CTPantryResources.com.

Pantries must be able to meet the following criteria:

Able to accept at least 9 pallets containing 576 food boxes and 3 pallets of milk containing 576 gallons

Ability to unload the trailer using a pallet jack and/or forklift and/or loading dock

Provide on-site point of contact to receive and/or manage distribution of boxes

Provide immediate distribution or have access to refrigerated storage

“Our food pantries and nonprofit partners continue to be valuable resources, and we want to support them and the services they provide as much as possible,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I encourage these organizations to visit this website and input their information so that we can connect and supply these food boxes to those in need.”

September is National Hunger Action Month.