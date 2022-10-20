Bristol tragedy

Statue Brought to Bristol Police Department in Honor of Fallen Officers

NBC Connecticut

An Archangel Saint Michael statue was brought to the Bristol Police Department Thursday evening in honor of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The statue represents the patron saint of police officers.

Deputy Chief Matt Moskowitz said the statue was delivered from New York this evening.

He tells us it's the same statue that was at the New York Police Department to honor officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, who were killed in an ambush in Harlem in January.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed during an ambush attack while responding to a domestic violence call at a home of Redstone Hill Road.

The delivery of the statue comes a night before a joint funeral is held at Rentschler Field to honor the fallen officers.

For more information on the funeral services, click here.

