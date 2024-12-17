Connecticut

Still need to send a holiday gift? Here's what to know about shipping deadlines

If you want your holiday gifts and greeting cards to get to your loved ones before the holidays, here's what you need to know. Those holiday shipping deadlines are coming up fast.

“We’re looking at being 10,000 over of what we had last year at the same time, so we have seen an increase in packages this year," said USPS Hartford Post Master Tricia Lucas.

Lucas said if you're sending a package through USPS, you have until Wednesday, Dec. 18. for First Class or Ground Advantage. If you need a little more time, you have until Thursday, Dec. 19. for Priority Mail. Saturday, Dec. 21 is the cut-off date for Priority Mail Express.

For FedEx, Express Saver must be done by Thursday, Dec. 19, 2Day must be done by Friday, Dec. 20 and First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight and Extra Hours must be done by Monday, Dec. 23.

UPS has similar deadlines with 3-Day Select's deadline being Thursday, Dec. 19, 2nd day air services being Friday, Dec. 20 and next-day air services being Monday, Dec. 23.

