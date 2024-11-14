food

Stop & Shop experiencing inventory problems after cybersecurity issue

By Jennifer Joas

Almost a week after a cybersecurity issue with its parent company Ahold Delhaize, Stop & Shop stores are still experiencing shipment issues and empty shelves.

Items like milk, cottage cheese, fresh chicken breasts, and produce were out of stock at stores.

The company did not specify when customers will see those items return.

In a statement, Caroline Medeiros, a corporate communications manager wrote:

“Stop & Shop stores are open and serving customers. Customers may continue to see more limited inventory than usual for certain products as the issue and our mitigation efforts have impacted the shipment of select products to our stores. We are working to ensure our shelves are restocked in the coming days. Stop & Shop is committed to serving our customers, and we appreciate their patience and understanding.

At this time, Ahold Delhaize’s investigation is ongoing. Our teams are taking steps to assess and mitigate the issue. We will continue to take actions to further protect our systems. The security of our customers, associates and partners remains a top priority.”

