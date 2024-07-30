Stop & Shop and Big Y temporarily close delis again after Boar's Head recall is expanded

For the second time in less than a week, Stop & Shop and Big Y have temporarily closed their delis due to a recall on Boar's Head products.

Last Friday, Stop & Shop and Big Y closed its delis after a Boar's Head meat recall that was prompted by listeria concerns. The recall impacted more than 200,000 pounds of liverwurst and deli meat.

The delis at Stop & Shop were deep cleaned and sanitized and potentially impacted products were destroyed. Big Y also temporarily closed its delis last week due to the recall.

On Tuesday, Stop & Shop temporarily closed the delis again when they were notified by Boar's Head about the recall expanding to include additional products. The delis were then deep cleaned and sanitized again.

Stop & Shop has removed all impacted Boar's Head products from sale and the store says it has discarded all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have come into contact with the recalled items.

Big Y said it also closed its delis again on Tuesday while it destroyed all potentially impacted products and deep cleaned and sanitized the departments. The departments were reopened in the early afternoon.