Storm damage closes state park in Torrington

Storm damage has closed a state park in Torrington on Tuesday.

The damage is impacting Burr Pond State Park, according to the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials did not give details about the size or extent of the damage.

This comes after there were strong winds across the state on Monday. The winds peaked over 50 miles per hour and brought down trees and poles.

It also knocked out power to thousands of people in Connecticut.

Tuesday is expected to be less windy. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are possible with sustained winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.