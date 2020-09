A dolphin was stranded on a Cape Cod beach Saturday and needed to be rescued.

The dolphin was stranded around noon in Eastham, Massachusetts.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued the dolphin and released it back into the water in Provincetown at Herring Cove Beach later in the day.

Video from the scene showed the dolphin needed a little assistance finding its way away from the shore, but eventually swam out toward the ocean.