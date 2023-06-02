Students Learn About Historically Black Colleges & Universities

Middle and high school-aged students from 14 schools across Connecticut had the opportunity to attend a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) college fair in Hartford on Friday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

The goal was to connect college-bound students with HBCUs from across the country and give them an opportunity to speak with alumni about their experiences. Most of the HBCUs are several states away.

“A lot of times in order to get that exposure, it requires the family to make a financial or a time investment to do a road trip. That is a lot. That in and of itself can make it not be an option or make it less appealing,” said Yvette Highsmith Francis, who helped organize the college fair.

She is the first vice president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Epsilon Omicron Omega Chapter in Hartford, one of the sponsors, along with The Legacy Foundation of Hartford.

There were 17 HBCU tables set up around the concourse with alumni from Howard University to Morgan State University, Florida A&M University and Lincoln University.

“This is something my mother would say ‘Treat education as if your life depended on it because the quality of life does.’ And we believe by producing this college fair we allow students to come and give options,” said Greg Jones, the executive director of The Legacy Foundation of Hartford.

Jones is also a graduate of Morgan State University and spoke with students about his experience.

“I think it's a really good opportunity because there's not that many black-owned colleges near me and I go to a predominantly white school, so I think it's really cool,” said Grace Diyoka, a freshman from Avon High School.

Parents and community members are welcome to go to Dunkin' Park Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. to speak with the alumni as well as hear from keynote speakers.

This college fair is free.