SUBASE New London to conduct 21-gun salute to honor President Jimmy Carter Thursday

Naval Submarine Base New London will be conducting a 21-gun salute Thursday as part of a National Day of Mourning in honor of the passing of President Jimmy Carter.

The salute will begin at noon, as the Groton base's 40mm saluting battery will fire loud, single-round volleys at one-minute intervals, according to a release from the Navy.

It will take place at the Submarine Force Museum and Historic Ship Nautilus on Nautilus Pier.

Carter died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

He attended the Naval Academy and was eventually stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton.

The National Funeral Service for President Carter begins at 10 a.m. at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The base will be closed for the National Day of Mourning and the general public will not be allowed on to the base to watch the salute.

Those who want to watch can do so from Nautilus Overlook Park on Military Highway in Groton.