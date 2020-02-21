Supporters Rally for Teen Shot and Killed by State Trooper in West Haven

Friends and family rallied Friday for a 19-year-old shot and killed by a state police trooper in West Haven last month.

Mubarak Soulemane’s family members, friends supporters, his family’s civil rights lawyer, and the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed in New York City, gathered first for a short vigil under the I-95 overpass where Soulemane was shot and killed on January 15.

Those who spoke said they want the officer to be held criminally responsible for his death.

Body camera footage released shows the moments leading up to and the aftermath of the shooting.

According to police, troopers followed the vehicle, which they said was traveling recklessly on I-95 north. They said Soulemane hit two state police cruisers with his car and another vehicle before being boxed in by police.

Police said a stun gun was initially used on Soulemane, but it did not work, and that a weapon was shown before Trooper Brian North fired his gun multiple times.

Soulemane's family said the teen battled with mental illness and said while he may have committed a crime, he did not deserve to die.

They intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the State of Connecticut, Connecticut State Police, the City of West Haven and the West Haven Police department for $10 million in damages.

The Middlesex State’s Attorney is investigating the shooting, and a preliminary report ruled Soulemane’s death a homicide.

Black Lives Matter New Haven says Mubarak’s “name must be heard around the state…we cannot let this be forgotten.”

People protesting Friday said too many young black men have been shot by police officers.