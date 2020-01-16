Police Release Names of Suspect Killed, Troopers Involved in Police Shooting in West Haven

Connecticut State Police have released the names of the suspect killed and the troopers involved in a police shooting in West Haven Wednesday night.

Police said 19-year-old Soulemane Murbarak was shot and killed by police in West Haven during what started as an investigation into a reported carjacking in Norwalk.

According to police, Norwalk police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in their city around 4:36 p.m. Norwalk police noted in their BOLO that the driver was armed with a knife.

State troopers responded when they received reports that the suspect vehicle, a white Hyundai, was driving recklessly on I-95 north. Police noted that State Police Pursuit policy allows for the pursuit of a stolen vehicle if the person in the vehicle “has committed, is attempting to commit or will imminently commit a crime of violence (actual or threatened), or there are articulable exigent circumstances that warrant the need to apprehend the suspect in a timely manner because of the potential for harm to the public if apprehension does not occur.”

During the chase, the suspect vehicle hit two State Police cruisers before exiting off the highway onto Campbell Avenue in West Haven. According to police, the suspect then struck a civilian’s vehicle before being boxed in by State police.

State police and West Haven police tried to get the driver out of the car, first using a stun-gun, which did not work. When the driver showed a weapon, a trooper on scene fired his gun, hitting the driver. The weapon, a knife, was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, later identified as Murbarak, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The troopers involved in the incident have been identified as Trooper Brian North, who has been with the department for 4 and a half years, Trooper Joshua Jackson, who has also been with the department 4 and a half years, and Trooper First Class Ross Dalling, who has been with the department for 7 and a half years.

Police said North was the only one to fire his weapon. He has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The troopers were wearing body cameras and had dash cameras in their vehicles. Authorities said they intend to release the footage to the public in the coming days.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and New London State’s Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-706-5656.