Suspect in Bloomfield homicide to be brought back from Arizona: police

The suspect in a homicide in Bloomfield in December who was located in Arizona is being brought back to Connecticut.

Bloomfield police said 29-year-old Devonte Swaby, of Arizona, is suspected in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Timothy Ross, of Bloomfield, on Bloomfield Avenue on the morning of Dec. 4.  

Police obtained a warrant on Dec. 12 for Swaby and said detectives determined that he had fled the state.

The U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended him in Peoria, Arizona on Dec. 15, police said.

They expect Swaby to be arraigned Friday on charges that include murder, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of an assault weapon and weapons in a motor vehicle.

