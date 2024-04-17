Suspect in deadly shooting outside Waterbury court set to face judge

A man who is accused of shooting and killing a man as he left Waterbury Superior Court last month is set to face a judge on Wednesday.

Dante Howell, of Meriden, is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested and charged with murder last week.

Howell, 29, is accused of shooting 26-year-old Jarron Chapman as Chapman walked out of court on March 21. Chapman was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

Chapman's attorneys say he was standing in front of a judge for another case and was leaving court when he was shot outside of the courthouse.

Police said the shooter left the scene on a motorcycle before officers got there.

Authorities said Howell was identified as the suspected shooter. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him in Middlefield last Wednesday.

He is facing charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

A second suspect was also arrested last week in connection to Chapman's death. Deera Nelson, 21, of Meriden, turned herself in on Thursday, according to police. She is charged with murder, conspiracy at murder and hindering prosecution.

In court on Friday, prosecutors said Nelson was not the shooter, but was an accessory to the crime. She is being held on $3 million bond.

Additional arrests are expected.