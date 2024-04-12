Police arrest second suspect in shooting of man outside Waterbury court

Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man as he left Waterbury Superior Court last month.

Deera Nelson, 21, of Meriden, turned herself in on Thursday, according to Waterbury police.

Nelson is the second person arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jarron Chapman as he walked out of Waterbury Superior Court on March 21.

Police arrested 29-year-old Dante Howell Wednesday and charged him with Chapman's murder.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Nelson faced a judge on Friday. She is charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, and hindering prosecution.

In court on Friday, prosecutors said Nelson was not the shooter, but was an accessory to the crime.

The judge ordered her to be held on $3 million bond. If she is able to make bond, she will be subject to electronic monitoring and can have no contact with the victim's family.

More arrests are expected, according to police.