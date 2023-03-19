Suspect in Hartford Stabbing Identified as Neighbor: Police

A Hartford woman is under arrest, accused of assaulting and injuring at least two of her neighbors.

30-year-old Chambriell Strickland was charged with home invasion, assault, risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct.

Police say an unspecified number of people were inside an apartment on Garden Street at 8 Sunday morning when Strickland attacked them.

At least two of the residents suffered cuts to their face and head as a result of the attack. One of the occupants had been stabbed in the arm allegedly by Strickland, who authorities say lives in the same Garden Street building as the people she allegedly assaulted.

Strickland claimed that the occupants in the apartment had kicked in her apartment door and attacked her.

Police said Strickland had been cut on the hand during the incident. She, along with an unknown number of occupants from the apartment, were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing.