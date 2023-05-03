Suspect in Manchester Home Invasion, Windham Larceny Died After Chase: State Police

A suspect in an armed home invasion in Manchester and a larceny in Windham died after running from police Tuesday night. State police said he had self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Manchester police responded to a home on Oakland Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a home invasion and learned that a man had held an occupant of the residence against their will.

When the homeowner returned home and saw what was happening, the intruder chased her and she was able to hide in a neighbor’s home, police said.

Manchester police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Rye Shashok and said he had a handgun and knives.

According to police, Shashok knew the victims.

Authorities said he had stolen a car in New Jersey Tuesday morning and drove it to Connecticut.

As Manchester police searched for Shashok, Bowers Elementary School was placed in secure mode Tuesday afternoon and residents in the area were urged to stay inside.

Hours later, around 5 p.m., state police responded to a larceny on Windham Center Road in Windham and said the suspect had left in a box truck.

During the investigation, Manchester Police notified state police that a suspect in a home invasion in their city was possibly found in Windham.

State police later found the box truck and said the suspect had run.

State troopers then responded to Jerusalem Road in Windham and were trying to contact a homeowner when the suspect ran from the residence and into the wood line, state police said.

State police identified Shashok as the suspect and said he fired several rounds at state troopers during the chase.

As the troopers approached him, he had self-inflicted gunshot wounds, state police said, and he died at the scene.

Central District Major Crimes Squad has assumed this investigation.

No state troopers were injured.