Suspect in West Hartford Armed Robbery Found in Windsor

A victim of an armed robbery in West Hartford was threatened with a gun, punched and forced to transfer money through an app, according to police. They said a suspect was found in Windsor and taken into custody.

The armed robbery happened on St. James Street on April 15.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery that had happened hours earlier.

The victim had contacted a stranger and met the person as well as other people the victim did not know, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the meeting, the victim was threatened with a gun, punched in the face and forced to transfer money through CashApp, police said.

The victim was released but was threatened not to report what happened.

Police said they obtained a warrant for a 21-year-old Windsor man. He was found on Tuesday at a commercial plaza on Broad Street in Windsor and taken into custody.

Police said he had a firearm and narcotics.

He was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, sawed off shotgun, second offense of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Police said that if he posts bond, he will be served with the robbery-related arrest warrant from West Hartford charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the fifth degree, threatening in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree.

Police said he was also wanted on an active arrest warrant for assault in the third degree by another agency in Connecticut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 or email hpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.