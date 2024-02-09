Tackling Gun Violence

It is an issue that touches ever corner of our state: gun violence. Police, state leaders, advocates and community members are all working on solutions.

It is a sad and familiar scene in the capital city: flashing lights, police tape at the scene, followed by vigils and grieving families.

Here's how police departments across the state are turning a corner to combat the issue.

Hartford sees downward trend

Police partially credit firearms recoveries, communication with survivors and arrests of key players for the decease in gun violence.

Data from Hartford police shows the downward trend in gun crimes since 2020. In 2023, there were 97 non-fatal shootings and 28 deadly shootings: 125 gun-related injuries last year, compared to 223 back in 2020.

“That sounds like a lot, it is,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “But it's down 26% from last year, it's down 25% from the year before and from 2020, it’s down 46%."

The numbers in Hartford align with a national downward trend in gun violence since the pandemic.

A survey of U.S. cities, conducted in mid-2024 by the Council on Criminal Justice, found that homicide rates in 30 selected cities had declined by 10% compared to 2022. Still, rates in those cities remained 24% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Hartford police keep track of both non-fatal shootings and homicides when tracking gun violence. In 2020, there was a 50% increase in gun violence overall, according to the same Crime Trends in U.S. Cities: Mid-Year 2023 Update. Gun violence decreased by 21% in 2022, but still remained 22% higher than pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Then last year, there was a change.

The year 2023 had an additional 28% decrease, compared to the year prior, and gun violence was 13% lower than 2019.

In 2023, fatal and nonfatal shootings combined were at their lowest level in a decade, since 2014. Non-fatal shootings were at their lowest level since 2006, which is the earliest year that Hartford Police Department shooting statistics are available.

I don't want to jinx ourselves, but we've had quite a lull. We had weeks where we had no shootings, which is great. Lt. Aaron Boisvert

Boisvert credits a few strategies to the downturn. For one, he said the Violent Crime Unit has dramatically amped up firearms seizures in the last decade, recovering 384 last year.

Then there is a Shooting Response Team that visits surviving victims. The six-member unit tires to glean information and break the culture of silence that surrounds gun violence. However, Boisvert sees the most impactful effort as targeting key players.

“There are a handful of individuals who are certainly catalysts for violence in the city, whether or not they're shooters, or being shot at, or creating situations that create gun violence,” he said. “I think last year, we did a great job, we made quite a few arrests for gun violence.”

Going into 2024, Boisvert is optimistic about one aspect of new state legislation, House Bill 6667, An Act Addressing Gun Violence. It raises bond for serious firearm offenders from a minimum percentage of 10% to 30% in order for that person to be released on bail.

Easton woman loses both of her parents to gun violence

Feb. 2 is a painful milestone for Tara Donnelly. It's that day in 2005 that she lost both of her parents in a shooting. Now, during National Gun Violence Survivors Week, she's sharing her story.

Tara Donnelly has been advocating for new laws since her mom and dad were shot and killed at their jewelry store in Fairfield.

She said the shooting forever altered her life. Now, she explains how she copes with losing both of her parents, and the cause she has taken on to try to tackle gun violence.

Feb. 2 is a milestone that is painful for Donnelly to face. On that day in 2005, she lost both of her parents in a shooting.

“To have such a peaceful life, and such a violent way to leave it, is difficult to grasp,” Donnelly said.

Kim and Tim Donnelly were familiar faces in downtown Fairfield, where they owned a jewelry store.

“My dad, he had the gift of gab and would just talk to people,” Donnelly said. “Everyone who came in the store left thinking that they were his best friend. And they were.”

In 2005, the couple was preparing to close when a young man entered the store and asked to buy an engagement ring. As he approached the counter, he pulled out a gun.

“He shot my dad five times, and my dad died instantly,” Donnelly said. “My mom turned to call the police, but she was shot six times.”

Donnelly was 23 years old. Just a few weeks earlier, her parents had helped her move to New York.

I got a phone call that said there had been a robbery and I needed to go home. It's an awful phone call for anyone. And the reality is, is that every American is just a phone call away from being in my shoes. Tara Donnelly

It's why Donnelly has spent the past 19 years working to prevent others from experiencing an immeasurable loss.

Speaking alongside gun safety advocates this week, Donnelly said that Christopher Dimeo, who is serving a life sentence for her parents’ deaths, stole a gun from the nightstand of a home he broke into before going to the Donnelly’s jewelry store.

“It was accessing a gun that he could not have legally purchased that allowed him to take two of the most important people in my life,” Donnelly said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Along with Democratic U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, and Kristin Song, who lost her son Ethan in an accident with an unsecured gun, Donnelly is pushing for expanded legislation on securing firearms. She has traveled to the White House to advocate for legislation that supports securing guns many times before.

Now, with young children of her own, Donnelly said she keeps pushing to turn pain into purpose.

“I now have two kids who never got to know their grandparents,” Donnelly said. “It's difficult for me to think about how different the trajectory of my life would have been if that gun had instead been secured.”

Parents shift focus to saving lives on anniversary of son's death

Spread a little kindness, and help save a life. That is one family’s mission with the Ethan Song Memorial Blood drive.

Kristin and Mike Song have made it their mission to spread a little kindness, and help save a life with the Ethan Song Memorial blood drive.

It's held in honor of their son, Ethan, who was killed six years ago.

Ethan’s mom, Kristin, said before the 15-year-old died, his greatest trait was empathy. He fostered 95 dogs over his lifetime, and Kristin said other parents told her he stood up to bullies, and always made sure kids at school saw a friendly face at the cafeteria.

“I always told my kids that there was nothing that we couldn't get through together. And I feel like I lied to them. Because I just never in a million years thought that I would lose a child,” Kristin said.

Ethan died on Jan. 31, 2018.

“That morning, Ethan got his braces off, and he asked if we could go out to breakfast to celebrate,” Kristin said. “It was probably the most meaningful conversation I've had with Ethan. I sometimes think it was God's way of letting him say goodbye to me.”

Over that meal, Ethan explained to his mom that he wanted help those who are vulnerable and marginalized, join the military to honor his grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor, and eventually, get married and have seven children.

Afterwards, once they were home, Kristin said Ethan walked down the street from their Guildford home to a friend’s house. There, he accidentally shot himself with a gun that was left unsecured.

“I remember that I was almost unconscious, and hitting my arm just to try to...hopefully it was a dream,” Mike Song, Ethan’s father, said.

Ethan’s parents were at the hospital when they learned he had passed away.

“The minute those words came out of the ER doctor’s mouth, I died with Ethan. The old mom died with Ethan,” Kristin said.

While six years have passed, the pain has not.

You can't even put into words what it's like to lose a child...It's like holding your hand over a live flame, but never having the option to remove it. It's soul crushing. Kristin Song

While life is forever changed for the family, today, they aim to turn pain into purpose.

First, the Songs lobbied in Connecticut for Ethan’s Law, which passed in 2019. It requires firearms to be securely stored in homes with children. Then, the law expanded to all households last year.

“That gun sitting on that bookshelf or sitting on the nightstand, with your kids running around, that's a lethal weapon in the hands of a 5-year-old child,” Mike said.

Now they are taking their fight to Washington, with Kristin just lobbying at the White House last week. In 2022, Ethan’s Law passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, but it did not in the Senate.

Now, Connecticut lawmakers introduced the bill in Congress to make Ethan's Law a federal law, but they say it will need Republican support to push through.

“We're here to simplify it,” Mike said. “There's a kid named Ethan. He's not here anymore. Let's make sure your kids are here tomorrow.”

At the annual blood drive, Kristin said today, they hope to shift the focus from death to life.

“When your child dies, your biggest fear is that he's going to be forgotten, and this is a way of just continuing to honor Ethan and keep his memory alive," Kristin said.

Inside the trauma units of Hartford’s biggest hospitals

While violence is down from levels during pandemic-years, first responders still deal with the emotional toll of seeing an influx of gunshot victims

It is a common scene at trauma centers in Harford: patients rushed in with gunshot wounds.

“We're pulling staff from the emergency room to come in care for that patient, our trauma team responds,” Taylor Fusco-Ruiz, Saint Francis Trauma Program nurse manager, said.

It often prompts an all-hands-on-deck response.

“At any one time during the resuscitation, there might be upwards of 10 to 12 people sometimes,” Dr. Jonathan Gates, Harford Hospital chief of trauma, said.

Although police say gun violence is down from levels the capital city saw during pandemic-years, most of those gunshot victims end up in a trauma unit at one of Harford’s two biggest hospitals: Hartford Hospital or Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

“On a weekend, sometimes we have anywhere from five to 10,” Gates said. “Our hope was that that would pass by as COVID dissolved into history. And unfortunately, the gun violence has continued.”

While both Level 1 trauma centers are equipped with the infrastructure and specialized medical staff to absorb an influx of gunshot wound victims, these cases can put a strain on resources.

“It definitely pulls. Every time we have an add trauma activation, we have resources coming from all different departments,” Fusco-Ruiz said. “If it's our highest level of activation, we have folks from the operating room, respiratory therapy. So it kind of puts a pause on did it on whatever is occurring at that moment.”

They are life-saving efforts that often pay off, but cannot always be a success. These medical professionals say that they are trained to focus on saving lives and to compartmentalize tragedy. Yet they are not immune to emotional reactions.

I can speak for myself, it does take a toll, there’s no question about it, seeing these patients come in day in and day out. Dr. Jonathan Gates

“It can be really impactful, especially, we unfortunately have had a lot of younger patients lately come in. You can't always prepare for that,” Fusco-Ruiz said.

It is why there are support systems set up for the medical staff. Both hospitals are also working to be part of the solution, utilizing hospital-based interventionists.

“Having people that can be that middleman between the community and between the hospital is so important,” Fusco-Ruiz said.

Those specialists provide support for the patient bedside, speak with the family and after discharge, they connect the victim with partner organizations in the community. Efforts to stem a cyclical problem, and save lives.

“The more we interact with these patients in try to understand what the root cause of these problems are, the more we get involved in those solutions,” Gates said. “We do know that this is a preventable problem.”

