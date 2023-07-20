Mosquitoes

Take these precautions as the mosquito population in Connecticut increases

The number of mosquitoes is increasing in Connecticut and residents are being urged to take precautions.

There has been a lot of rain in recent weeks and standing and stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Philip Armstrong, the director of the Connecticut mosquito monitoring program, said, the number is definitely increasing.  

“We are beginning to see sharp increases in the number of mosquitoes in our mosquito trap,” Armstrong said.

He said mosquitoes require water to develop into adults, which will bite humans.

Armstrong recommends precautions, including dumping containers that collect water at least once a week and to cover up and use mosquito repellant when mosquitoes might be present.

“The other big thing is when you’re outdoors, particularly in the evening hours when mosquitoes are most active, cover up, wear long-sleeve shirts, pants and socks, if you can if you can stand it, given the heat, or wear a mosquito repellent,” he said.

Armstrong said his department hasn’t detected West Nile virus, which is a good sign. He said we aren’t in the clear of mosquitos till about October.

