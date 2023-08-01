Teachers attend Connecticut Financial Literacy Summit

The Connecticut Jumpstart Coalition is hosting a two-day financial literacy summit to help teachers across the state access the best resources and techniques for teaching personal finance.

“We are just hoping to give those tools that they can bring back to the classroom and have successful kids who make great financial decisions when they graduate," said Christopher Lee, past president of Connecticut Jumpstart.

Connecticut Jumpstart, a nonprofit, is hosting the summit at no cost to teachers.

“All of us share a passion for financial literacy for youth in our state," said Faye Griffiths-Smith, president of the coalition.

The summit, at Foxwoods Casino, is taking place just months after Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation requiring the completion of a personal financial management course in order to graduate from a public high school in Connecticut.

The requirement begins with the class of 2027, who start high school this fall.

Given the new legislation, Connecticut Jumpstart said they want teachers to have their fingers on the pulse of the hot topics in the world of finance.

"We really want teachers to have information that is really up to date and exciting," Griffiths-Smith said. “Young people deserve to know about finances."

Tricia Andrews is a teacher at Ridgefield High School. She said she is eager to learn about resources that she can bring back to her classroom this fall.

"This is important. It is a big deal and it is going to benefit our kids," Andrews said. “And at the end of the day, that is what we are here for - to help our kids."