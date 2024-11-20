Teachers worried about Education Department under Linda McMahon

Connecticut could continue its connection to the U.S. Education Department, as President-Elect Donald Trump has picked Linda McMahon to run the agency.

McMahon, the former wrestling executive who ran the Small Business Administration under Trump’s first term, would replace Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the former Meriden superintendent and state education commissioner.

Republicans see McMahon’s potential nomination as a chance to undo Cardona’s policies under the Biden Administration.

“For the last few years, we’ve seen really identity politics in the classroom, we've seen a, let’s say, a lack of parental rights, parental control,” Rep. Cara Pavalock-D'Amato, (R - Bristol), said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

McMahon was on Connecticut’s state Board of Education for a year. More recently, she was chairman of the America First Policy Institute.

The organization’s policy goals include increasing vouchers and school choice, as well as giving parents more say over curriculum.

McMahon’s nomination drew criticism from educators.

“Unfortunately, I haven't seen anything come out that would make me feel like oh there some potential positive outcome here,” Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said.

Dias opposed many of those policies, saying the school choice plan would pull money away from public schools.

She also warned Trump could use federal aid to force Connecticut to change some of its education policies.

Gov. Ned Lamont, (D - Connecticut), said he’s had a good working relationship with McMahon but is still concerned about the direction of the Education Department.

“I’m very concerned by some of the education proposals coming out of the Trump campaign, and I look forward to an open dialogue with Linda to discuss those concerns and how we can ensure our kids are getting the very best education to prepare them for a bright future,” Lamont said in a statement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D - Connecticut), similarly directed his criticism to Trump’s policies.

“In addition to issues concerning her qualifications, Ms. McMahon’s dedication to the Trump plan - destroying her department - raises serious questions about her nomination,” he said.

McMahon did not respond to a request submitted through the WWE.