Teen arrested for bringing BB gun onto school grounds in Waterbury: police

A teenager has been arrested after police said the student brought a BB gun onto school grounds in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Gilmartin Elementary School on Spring Lake Road after getting a report about a weapon.

School staff reportedly told police that a 14-year-old was suspected of bringing a gun onto school grounds.

According to police, officers found a BB gun inside of the student's book bag, which was found in the student's locker.

The student is facing charges including breach of peace, weapon on school grounds and brandishing a facsimile firearm.