Teen Has Died After Going Underwater at Woodridge Lake: Police

A 19-year-old woman has died after going underwater while swimming at Woodridge Lake on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Farmington police said they received a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting that a 19-year-old woman had been under the water for several minutes while she was swimming at Woodridge Lake.

The lake is located in Farmington and West Hartford, so emergency crews from both towns responded and members of the West Hartford Fire Department found 19-year-old Jodieann Murray, of Bloomfield, under the water.

Farmington police said she was transported to UConn John Dempsey Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said it appears that Murray and a friend, another teen, were trying to swim to a floating dock across from the Woodridge Association Beach.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They are warning swimmers of all abilities to use life jackets or other flotation devices when swimming in any body of water without lifeguards on duty.

The Farmington Police Department’s detective division is investigating.

Anyone who was in the area who has information is asked to call 860-675-2400.