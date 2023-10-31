Teen in stolen BMW killed when car and tractor-trailer collide in Orange

A teen was killed in a crash in Orange early Monday morning when a stolen BMW and a tractor-trailer collided, police said. Police said the teen who died was a passenger in the stolen car and they are looking for the person who was driving the vehicle.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Derby Avenue, or Route 34, and Orange Center Road, or Route 152.

The tractor-trailer was heading west on Derby Avenue in the right lane and had a green light when the crash happened, according to police.

A 14-year-old from Waterbury was thrown from the BMW and died at the scene, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the 2015 BMW 328xi had been stolen from the driveway of a residence in Milford, near the Orange town line, around 12 minutes before the crash.

A white four-door sedan that was seen in the area where the BMW was stolen stopped immediately after the crash and picked up the driver of the BMW, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at an area hospital, police said.

The Orange Police Department’s accident reconstruction team is investigating.

Anyone with information can call Detective Denny Peterson at 203-891-2138, extension 8216.