Teen Struck By Rock While Walking to Bus Stop in New London: PD

A passing car threw a rock at a teenager walking to the bus stop in New London earlier this week, according to police.

New London Police said the teen was assaulted on the morning of Oct. 25. They were hit by a rock by someone unknown to them, authorities said.

The person who threw the rock was inside of a moving vehicle, which is described as a black four-door sedan, according to officials.

The teen was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

