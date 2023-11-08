Teenage girl charged in murder of man in Ansonia

Police have arrested an 18-year-old young woman and charged her with murder in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man in Ansonia in July.

Police said they have also identified the person they believe shot the man and he is in custody on unrelated charges.

Officers found the victim, 30-year-old Abdul-Jalil Humphrey, of Ansonia, in a driveway on Hodge Avenue on the afternoon of July 14 when they responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting.

They said Humphrey had been shot several times and died after he was transported to Griffin Hospital.

After the shooting, police were looking for two vehicles.

One was Humphrey’s 2019 Hyundai Elantra, which was stolen from the scene after the shooting, police said.

The other was a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier that a suspect was driving just before the shooting, police said, and at least one other person was in it and drove it away from the scene.

On Friday, police arrested 18-year-old Jada Artis, of Ansonia and she was charged with felony murder, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and hindering prosecution.

She is being held on a $2 million bond and will be arraigned in Milford Superior Court on Wednesday.

Police said they identified Sahvon Valentine, 20 of Hartford, as a suspect who they believe shot Humphrey.

Valentine is in the custody of the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, police said.

Ansonia police said they have a warrant for him and said he will be arrested in the near future.

The Derby Police Department, Connecticut State Police – Central District Major Crime, Shelton Police Department, Middletown Police Department and the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory assisted Ansonia police in the investigation.